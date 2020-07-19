All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8035 Hollywood Blvd

8035 W Hollywood Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8035 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$200 OFF MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!

This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in west hollywood!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, mini kitchennet, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*semi opened floor plan*
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring*
*new spot light system with dimmer*
*lots of natrual light*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

PARKING:
YES

This apartment is located close to the 101, 134, 170 and 5 freeway, Hollywood bowl, sunset Blvd., Runyan canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,850.00, DEPOSIT $1,850.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4527852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

