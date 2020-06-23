All apartments in Los Angeles
7860 Lasaine Avenue
7860 Lasaine Avenue

7860 Lasaine Avenue
Los Angeles
Lake Balboa
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7860 Lasaine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lake Balboa

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Pool and Gardener Included. Fully Upgraded 3 Bdrm 2 Bth with a Bonus Detached Separate Guest Office/Recreational Use room with its own bathroom/shower, kitchenette and lots of storage space. Call: 626-644-5334

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7860 Lasaine Avenue have any available units?
7860 Lasaine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7860 Lasaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7860 Lasaine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7860 Lasaine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7860 Lasaine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7860 Lasaine Avenue offer parking?
No, 7860 Lasaine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7860 Lasaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7860 Lasaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7860 Lasaine Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7860 Lasaine Avenue has a pool.
Does 7860 Lasaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7860 Lasaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7860 Lasaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7860 Lasaine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7860 Lasaine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7860 Lasaine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
