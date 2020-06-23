7860 Lasaine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325 Lake Balboa
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Pool and Gardener Included. Fully Upgraded 3 Bdrm 2 Bth with a Bonus Detached Separate Guest Office/Recreational Use room with its own bathroom/shower, kitchenette and lots of storage space. Call: 626-644-5334
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7860 Lasaine Avenue have any available units?
7860 Lasaine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.