7849 FLIGHT Avenue

7849 Flight Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7849 Flight Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
REDUCED! Landlord motivated to lease ASAP. Newly remodeled luxury apartment in pristine Westchester neighborhood has been tastefully renovated with contemporary upgrades and fixtures. Features state-of-the-art new windows, new built-in stainless steel appliances, new hardwood and tile flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new granite counter-tops, new window blinds, new fixtures, dual bathroom sinks, recess lighting and built-in kitchen seating. Unit also includes two tandem parking spaces, expansive wrap around patio and onsite complex laundry room. Near LMU, Silicon Beach, LAX, Marina Del Rey and new Los Angeles Rams stadium. Too much to describe. Must see to appreciate. Move-In or Deposit Discount available for grade A credit/income applicant. HURRY, WON'T LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7849 FLIGHT Avenue have any available units?
7849 FLIGHT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7849 FLIGHT Avenue have?
Some of 7849 FLIGHT Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7849 FLIGHT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7849 FLIGHT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7849 FLIGHT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7849 FLIGHT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7849 FLIGHT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7849 FLIGHT Avenue offers parking.
Does 7849 FLIGHT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7849 FLIGHT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7849 FLIGHT Avenue have a pool?
No, 7849 FLIGHT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7849 FLIGHT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7849 FLIGHT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7849 FLIGHT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7849 FLIGHT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
