Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
782 West 18th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

782 West 18th Street

782 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

782 West 18th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
This adorable Craftsman style home is Move in ready!! Beautiful spacious studio. Enjoy the front yard and porch. This unit can be furnished or unfurnished. This kitchen comes with an oven and stove top for your convenience. Plenty of gorgeous all white cabinetry and laminate counter tops. Tile flooring throughout. Bathroom is equipped with a pull out mirror and a shelving unit for all of your needs. Do not miss out!! This property will not last.

For self showing please visit our website at www.harborpm.com, click 'properties for rent', go to 'enter property yourself', and follow instructions. For more information please call (310)831-0123.

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO amy@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST** **SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 782 West 18th Street have any available units?
782 West 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 782 West 18th Street have?
Some of 782 West 18th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 782 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
782 West 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 782 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 782 West 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 782 West 18th Street offer parking?
No, 782 West 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 782 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 782 West 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 782 West 18th Street have a pool?
No, 782 West 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 782 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 782 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 782 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 782 West 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

