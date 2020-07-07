782 West 18th Street

Amenities

This adorable Craftsman style home is Move in ready!! Beautiful spacious studio. Enjoy the front yard and porch. This unit can be furnished or unfurnished. This kitchen comes with an oven and stove top for your convenience. Plenty of gorgeous all white cabinetry and laminate counter tops. Tile flooring throughout. Bathroom is equipped with a pull out mirror and a shelving unit for all of your needs. Do not miss out!! This property will not last.



For self showing please visit our website at www.harborpm.com, click 'properties for rent', go to 'enter property yourself', and follow instructions. For more information please call (310)831-0123.



**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO amy@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST** **SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**

