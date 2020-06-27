7735 Winnetka Avenue

Amenities

Luxurious Custom Built Estate built in 2002. Property is gated with an automatic gate pulling into the driveway. Walk into this beautiful property featuring the double curved staircase going up to the Loft area and Bedrooms. This is a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with 2 additional bonus rooms! Water filtration system along with water softener. It also has an upgraded 225 amp panel. Central A/C, split system, one for each floor. Lot's of privacy! Solar panels have been installed as well. Custom Drop down molding's with lighting. A lot of storage, has it's own separate laundry room. 2 car attached garage. 2 Entries from the master to the balcony. Master bath has His/Her Sink, His/Her Closet, Stand up shower along with a jetted tub. Pull out awning in backyard perfect to have shade and enjoy your time with the Family.