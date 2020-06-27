All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7735 Winnetka Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7735 Winnetka Avenue
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

7735 Winnetka Avenue

7735 Winnetka Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7735 Winnetka Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxurious Custom Built Estate built in 2002. Property is gated with an automatic gate pulling into the driveway. Walk into this beautiful property featuring the double curved staircase going up to the Loft area and Bedrooms. This is a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with 2 additional bonus rooms! Water filtration system along with water softener. It also has an upgraded 225 amp panel. Central A/C, split system, one for each floor. Lot's of privacy! Solar panels have been installed as well. Custom Drop down molding's with lighting. A lot of storage, has it's own separate laundry room. 2 car attached garage. 2 Entries from the master to the balcony. Master bath has His/Her Sink, His/Her Closet, Stand up shower along with a jetted tub. Pull out awning in backyard perfect to have shade and enjoy your time with the Family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7735 Winnetka Avenue have any available units?
7735 Winnetka Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7735 Winnetka Avenue have?
Some of 7735 Winnetka Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7735 Winnetka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7735 Winnetka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7735 Winnetka Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7735 Winnetka Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7735 Winnetka Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7735 Winnetka Avenue offers parking.
Does 7735 Winnetka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7735 Winnetka Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7735 Winnetka Avenue have a pool?
No, 7735 Winnetka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7735 Winnetka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7735 Winnetka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7735 Winnetka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7735 Winnetka Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College