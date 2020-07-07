7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Why are you looking for a renter?

Hello, I am moving out of the area for a new job and need to have my lease taken over. The lease ends at the end of February 2019! It is a very spacious studio with newly renovated wood floors and granite kitchen counter tops and new European cabinets. NEW FRIGADE FRIDGE INCLUDED.



What do you love about this place?

The apartment has a nice clean look and the space you get is HUGE. If you are living alone or even with another person, it will definitely still feel huge. The newly renovated kitchen is great and I have not used it much so its still practically new! The management here is also awesome, they are really accommodating and helpful. The pool is also great, you can cool down on a hot day or even warm up in the jacuzzi at night. There is also a small gym that has your basics and is great for anyone who just wants to stay in shape. Parking is gated so you will feel secure. The kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher, new sinks and new cabinets. The hardwood floors also look amazing. Their elegant look can make me feel like royalty every time I walk on it. Also you are in the heart of the valley. UCLA, Beverly Hills and Hollywood are only a 20-25 min drive. If you like to hike and be outdoors this is also a great apartment as you are as much as a 10-15 min drive to all the nearby state parks (topanga and malibu).



What isnt so great about this place?

I will be honest the only bad thing about this place can be the noise when you open your patio doors. The complex faces Reseda Blvd which can get busy during afternoons. If you keep the patio doors shut it you will not hear this noise but if you like to have that door open (like me) the noise can get loud at times.