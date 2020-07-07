All apartments in Los Angeles
7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10

7722 Reseda Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7722 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Hello, I am moving out of the area for a new job and need to have my lease taken over. The lease ends at the end of February 2019! It is a very spacious studio with newly renovated wood floors and granite kitchen counter tops and new European cabinets. NEW FRIGADE FRIDGE INCLUDED.

The apartment has a nice clean look and the space you get is HUGE. If you are living alone or even with another person, it will definitely still feel huge. The newly renovated kitchen is great and I have not used it much so its still practically new! The management here is also awesome, they are really accommodating and helpful. The pool is also great, you can cool down on a hot day or even warm up in the jacuzzi at night. There is also a small gym that has your basics and is great for anyone who just wants to stay in shape. Parking is gated so you will feel secure. The kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher, new sinks and new cabinets. The hardwood floors also look amazing. Their elegant look can make me feel like royalty every time I walk on it. Also you are in the heart of the valley. UCLA, Beverly Hills and Hollywood are only a 20-25 min drive. If you like to hike and be outdoors this is also a great apartment as you are as much as a 10-15 min drive to all the nearby state parks (topanga and malibu).

I will be honest the only bad thing about this place can be the noise when you open your patio doors. The complex faces Reseda Blvd which can get busy during afternoons. If you keep the patio doors shut it you will not hear this noise but if you like to have that door open (like me) the noise can get loud at times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 have any available units?
7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 have?
Some of 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 currently offering any rent specials?
7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 pet-friendly?
No, 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 offer parking?
Yes, 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 offers parking.
Does 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 have a pool?
Yes, 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 has a pool.
Does 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 have accessible units?
No, 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7722 Reseda Blvd, Apt. 10 has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
