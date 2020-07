Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving business center fire pit internet access

Located in the Mar Vista neighborhood of West Los Angeles, Westside Aparments provides easy access to public transportation and near freeways 405 and 10. We are also close to the Westside Pavilion Shopping Center. Our gated community offers two pools, an outdoor fireplace and BBQ area and fitness center. Our apartments feature upgraded finishes throughout, a ceramic tiled entry, in-home washer and dryer, spacious walk-in closets, beautiful bathroom with Roman tub and a private terrace or balcony.