7708 WARING Avenue

Fully furnished to enhance its vintage character, this treasured '20s Spanish bungalow is a secluded world steps from the heart of Hollywood. Hardwood floored throughout, it features an arch-ceilinged living room with 32-paned window and adjacent conversation area with cozy corner fireplace. The updated kitchen with pass-through seating is outfitted with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances including a commercial grade Wolf range. The luxurious master retreat features built-in closets, loft space, a private entrance and double French doors opening to a lovely brick patio. The guest bedroom also opens to the patio, a magical setting for al fresco meals with large picnic tables, citrus trees, and glowing lights. There's an in-unit laundry. Your quiet haven is moments from vibrant Melrose Avenue shopping and dining, The Grove, Whole Foods and much more.