Los Angeles, CA
7708 WARING Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

7708 WARING Avenue

7708 Waring Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7708 Waring Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fully furnished to enhance its vintage character, this treasured '20s Spanish bungalow is a secluded world steps from the heart of Hollywood. Hardwood floored throughout, it features an arch-ceilinged living room with 32-paned window and adjacent conversation area with cozy corner fireplace. The updated kitchen with pass-through seating is outfitted with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances including a commercial grade Wolf range. The luxurious master retreat features built-in closets, loft space, a private entrance and double French doors opening to a lovely brick patio. The guest bedroom also opens to the patio, a magical setting for al fresco meals with large picnic tables, citrus trees, and glowing lights. There's an in-unit laundry. Your quiet haven is moments from vibrant Melrose Avenue shopping and dining, The Grove, Whole Foods and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 WARING Avenue have any available units?
7708 WARING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7708 WARING Avenue have?
Some of 7708 WARING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 WARING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7708 WARING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 WARING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7708 WARING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7708 WARING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7708 WARING Avenue offers parking.
Does 7708 WARING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7708 WARING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 WARING Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7708 WARING Avenue has a pool.
Does 7708 WARING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7708 WARING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 WARING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7708 WARING Avenue has units with dishwashers.

