Last updated September 16 2019 at 10:43 AM

757 S Bronson

757 South Bronson Avenue · (323) 762-2600
Location

757 South Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3024 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
FULLY REMODELED, historic, two-story home in Wilshire Park HPOZ. Near Hancock Park, Larchmont Village, mid-Wilshire, and Koreatown. Open floor plan of dining room, living room with gas fireplace, media room, breakfast room and kitchen, full of architectural detail and charm, including gorgeous crown moldings. The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances (including fridge, range/oven, dishwasher, washer, and dryer) and marble countertops. Laundry and guest bath complete the downstairs. 4 bedrooms upstairs, including main bathroom, and master with ensuite, walk in closet and balcony. Beautiful hardwood floors on the first floor. New windows and high ceilings add to the brightness of the home. Excellent closet/storage spaces. Landscaped, private backyard with sprinkler system -- great for play and entertaining. New HVAC, just in time for summer! Terrific house in a wonderful neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 S Bronson have any available units?
757 S Bronson has a unit available for $6,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 S Bronson have?
Some of 757 S Bronson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 S Bronson currently offering any rent specials?
757 S Bronson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 S Bronson pet-friendly?
No, 757 S Bronson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 757 S Bronson offer parking?
No, 757 S Bronson does not offer parking.
Does 757 S Bronson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 757 S Bronson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 S Bronson have a pool?
No, 757 S Bronson does not have a pool.
Does 757 S Bronson have accessible units?
No, 757 S Bronson does not have accessible units.
Does 757 S Bronson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 S Bronson has units with dishwashers.
