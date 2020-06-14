757 S Bronson

Amenities

FULLY REMODELED, historic, two-story home in Wilshire Park HPOZ. Near Hancock Park, Larchmont Village, mid-Wilshire, and Koreatown. Open floor plan of dining room, living room with gas fireplace, media room, breakfast room and kitchen, full of architectural detail and charm, including gorgeous crown moldings. The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances (including fridge, range/oven, dishwasher, washer, and dryer) and marble countertops. Laundry and guest bath complete the downstairs. 4 bedrooms upstairs, including main bathroom, and master with ensuite, walk in closet and balcony. Beautiful hardwood floors on the first floor. New windows and high ceilings add to the brightness of the home. Excellent closet/storage spaces. Landscaped, private backyard with sprinkler system -- great for play and entertaining. New HVAC, just in time for summer! Terrific house in a wonderful neighborhood.