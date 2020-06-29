All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM

7548 MULHOLLAND Drive

7548 Mulholland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7548 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this serene and spectacular private compound in the Hollywood Hills. Comes fully furnished for lease with 4 bed 5 bath conveniently located along a prime corner of the Mulholland corridor, gentle hillside site generates peaceful vistas of the Hollywood Hills & upper Nichols Canyon. Incredible 3 story open floor plan featuring a Chef's kitchen, large art walls, bleached oak floors, a designer color palette & contemporary fixtures. Luxurious Master suite with Fireplace and Spa Tub. 3 additional en-suite bedrooms, gym, office, 3 car garage, upgraded sound system in all major rooms, gated, newly remodeled and a lushly landscaped backyard. Enter the backyard for its own private entertainment with ping pong, Spa Tub, barbecue grill, and a garden full of flowers and trees. With its large scale & functional floor plan, this home is an entertainment delight and is ideal for all. Easy to show. Min 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive have any available units?
7548 MULHOLLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive have?
Some of 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7548 MULHOLLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive have a pool?
No, 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7548 MULHOLLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.

