7548 MULHOLLAND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to this serene and spectacular private compound in the Hollywood Hills. Comes fully furnished for lease with 4 bed 5 bath conveniently located along a prime corner of the Mulholland corridor, gentle hillside site generates peaceful vistas of the Hollywood Hills & upper Nichols Canyon. Incredible 3 story open floor plan featuring a Chef's kitchen, large art walls, bleached oak floors, a designer color palette & contemporary fixtures. Luxurious Master suite with Fireplace and Spa Tub. 3 additional en-suite bedrooms, gym, office, 3 car garage, upgraded sound system in all major rooms, gated, newly remodeled and a lushly landscaped backyard. Enter the backyard for its own private entertainment with ping pong, Spa Tub, barbecue grill, and a garden full of flowers and trees. With its large scale & functional floor plan, this home is an entertainment delight and is ideal for all. Easy to show. Min 1 year lease.