7535 Shirley Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning range

THIS IS AN AWESOME AND GORGEOUS HOME IN RESEDA. THIS HOME IS TURNKEY AND THE SELLER WANTS TO KEEP IT THIS WAY. GREAT TENANTS WANTED FOR THIS 1668 SQ FT INTERIOR HOME THAT HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA. NICE LIVING ROOM. MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET PLUS ANOTHER CLOSET. 3/4 BATHROOM TOO. SLIDER TO THE BACK YARD. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH BUILT INS AND HALF BATH. SO 3 BATHROOMS AND 3 BEDROOMS. BACKYARD IS PRIVATE THERE IS A TWO CAR FINISHED GARAGE ALONG WITH PRIVATE RV ACCESS. UPGRADED WINDOWS, CENTRAL AIR AND HEATING, COPPER PLUMBING, STOVE IS INCLUDED ONLY.