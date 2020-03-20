7534 West 85TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely 2 story home located in a tucked-away, residential neighborhood in Playa del Rey. Double door entry and lots of natural sunlight throughout. Expansive master suite features a sitting area, romantic fireplace, and walk-in closet. Elegant Master bath with large skylight, jacuzzi tub, & stall shower. Formal dining room with French doors to patio. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters & breakfast nook. Family room includes fireplace & French doors that open to private, lush backyard with plenty of room for activities!