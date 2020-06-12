All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 23 2019 at 10:12 AM

7443 Westcliff Dr

7443 Westcliff Drive · (818) 727-0100
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7443 Westcliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7443 Westcliff Dr · Avail. now

$6,300

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3082 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED 5 BR 4 BA Monte Vista Pool and View house - This house has it all for the discriminating taste, nicely decorated highly desirable floor plan, Hardwood and Stone floors, Custom Shutters and window coverings
Floor to ceiling glass slider opens to views of the Yard and Mountain
One Bedroom Downstairs, and Grand Master Suite and Master Bathroom upstairs includes a Marble countertop with architectural double sinks and fixtures, spa tub with marble backsplash
oversized stall shower. "Castle Peak and Valley View" from almost every window
2 Large Family Bedrooms with a "Jack-n-Jill" Bathroom and a private Balcony. Another spacious "En-suite" Bedroom.
Lovely Yard with View, Swimmer's Pool, Elevated Spa, Waterfall, Patios, and Grassy play area. Award Winning Schools

(RLNE4036492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7443 Westcliff Dr have any available units?
7443 Westcliff Dr has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7443 Westcliff Dr have?
Some of 7443 Westcliff Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7443 Westcliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7443 Westcliff Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7443 Westcliff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7443 Westcliff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7443 Westcliff Dr offer parking?
No, 7443 Westcliff Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7443 Westcliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7443 Westcliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7443 Westcliff Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7443 Westcliff Dr has a pool.
Does 7443 Westcliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 7443 Westcliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7443 Westcliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7443 Westcliff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
