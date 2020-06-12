7443 Westcliff Dr

Amenities
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED 5 BR 4 BA Monte Vista Pool and View house - This house has it all for the discriminating taste, nicely decorated highly desirable floor plan, Hardwood and Stone floors, Custom Shutters and window coverings
Floor to ceiling glass slider opens to views of the Yard and Mountain
One Bedroom Downstairs, and Grand Master Suite and Master Bathroom upstairs includes a Marble countertop with architectural double sinks and fixtures, spa tub with marble backsplash
oversized stall shower. "Castle Peak and Valley View" from almost every window
2 Large Family Bedrooms with a "Jack-n-Jill" Bathroom and a private Balcony. Another spacious "En-suite" Bedroom.
Lovely Yard with View, Swimmer's Pool, Elevated Spa, Waterfall, Patios, and Grassy play area. Award Winning Schools
(RLNE4036492)