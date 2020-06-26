7427 Quakertown Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Light & bright Gorgeous single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a lovely quiet street in Winnetka. Modern kitchen with beautiful quartz counters, tile floor, nice white cabinets & large double sink. Light oak hardwood floors, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, formal dining room, and an additional spacious family room with sliding doors leading to the entertainer's backyard with lovely fruit trees and much more. Convenient separate laundry room equipped with washer & dryer, detached garage and storage shed for tenants use. A short drive to Topanga Village, Westfield Topanga Mall, and Pierce College. Owner will consider very small pet with deposit. A truly must see this turn-key home. You will not be disappointed.