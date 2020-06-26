7427 Quakertown Avenue

Amenities
Light & bright Gorgeous single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a lovely quiet street in Winnetka. Modern kitchen with beautiful quartz counters, tile floor, nice white cabinets & large double sink. Light oak hardwood floors, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, formal dining room, and an additional spacious family room with sliding doors leading to the entertainer's backyard with lovely fruit trees and much more. Convenient separate laundry room equipped with washer & dryer, detached garage and storage shed for tenants use. A short drive to Topanga Village, Westfield Topanga Mall, and Pierce College. Owner will consider very small pet with deposit. A truly must see this turn-key home. You will not be disappointed.