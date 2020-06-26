All apartments in Los Angeles
7427 Quakertown Avenue

7427 Quakertown Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7427 Quakertown Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light & bright Gorgeous single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a lovely quiet street in Winnetka. Modern kitchen with beautiful quartz counters, tile floor, nice white cabinets & large double sink. Light oak hardwood floors, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, formal dining room, and an additional spacious family room with sliding doors leading to the entertainer's backyard with lovely fruit trees and much more. Convenient separate laundry room equipped with washer & dryer, detached garage and storage shed for tenants use. A short drive to Topanga Village, Westfield Topanga Mall, and Pierce College. Owner will consider very small pet with deposit. A truly must see this turn-key home. You will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7427 Quakertown Avenue have any available units?
7427 Quakertown Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7427 Quakertown Avenue have?
Some of 7427 Quakertown Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7427 Quakertown Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7427 Quakertown Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7427 Quakertown Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7427 Quakertown Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7427 Quakertown Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7427 Quakertown Avenue offers parking.
Does 7427 Quakertown Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7427 Quakertown Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7427 Quakertown Avenue have a pool?
No, 7427 Quakertown Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7427 Quakertown Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7427 Quakertown Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7427 Quakertown Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7427 Quakertown Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
