Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

7417 Topeka Dr

7417 Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7417 Topeka Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries or Call us 425 321 0364)

This snug, unfurnished, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom studio is located in the Reseda neighborhood in Los Angeles. Its close to and from public transportation stops/hub and parks.

The cozy and bright interior has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, sliding glass door, and windows with blinds along with central A/C. Its kitchen has smooth granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinets, refrigerator, stove, and microwave. A shower stall enclosed in glass panel and a free-standing vanity furnished its bathroom. The exterior has a fenced yard (renter must take care of the yard), lawn, and on-street parking. No pets allowed, sorry. No smoking, too. Trash, water, electricity, and gas will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Nearby parks: West Valley Park, Reseda Park, and Recreation Center and Reseda Park.

Bus lines:
169 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
Northridge DASH Northridge - 0.3 mile
162 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
242/243 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5797024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7417 Topeka Dr have any available units?
7417 Topeka Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7417 Topeka Dr have?
Some of 7417 Topeka Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7417 Topeka Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7417 Topeka Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7417 Topeka Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7417 Topeka Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7417 Topeka Dr offer parking?
No, 7417 Topeka Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7417 Topeka Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7417 Topeka Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7417 Topeka Dr have a pool?
No, 7417 Topeka Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7417 Topeka Dr have accessible units?
No, 7417 Topeka Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7417 Topeka Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7417 Topeka Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

