7417 Topeka Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance air conditioning microwave furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries or Call us 425 321 0364)



This snug, unfurnished, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom studio is located in the Reseda neighborhood in Los Angeles. Its close to and from public transportation stops/hub and parks.



The cozy and bright interior has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, sliding glass door, and windows with blinds along with central A/C. Its kitchen has smooth granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinets, refrigerator, stove, and microwave. A shower stall enclosed in glass panel and a free-standing vanity furnished its bathroom. The exterior has a fenced yard (renter must take care of the yard), lawn, and on-street parking. No pets allowed, sorry. No smoking, too. Trash, water, electricity, and gas will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Nearby parks: West Valley Park, Reseda Park, and Recreation Center and Reseda Park.



Bus lines:

169 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

Northridge DASH Northridge - 0.3 mile

162 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

242/243 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5797024)