Los Angeles, CA
7320 HAWTHORN Avenue
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

7320 HAWTHORN Avenue

7320 W Hawthorn Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7320 W Hawthorn Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
This Fabulous luxurious condo in the heart of Hollywood would suit the pickiest. Upgraded throughout. Private balcony, enjoy your breakfast in the morning sun or sip a cocktail overlooking the LA twinkling skyline. Large windows, lots of natural light, in this well-maintained building. Large Master bedroom with lots of wardrobe space. Updated bathroom, kitchen, fully equipped with modern appliances. Gas hotplates. Dining area. Immaculately kept. Close to the famous Runyon Canyon hiking trails and much of the Hollywood night-life. Stroll to cosy restaurants both inexpensive and high-end. The condo is as new, a perfect design for a single or couple also. Clean, modern amenities, new fabulous sparkling pool, cabana area, hot tub, small well-equipped gym. Views. Washer & Dryer in unit. Tiled floors throughout. Guest parking. Guard duty at night. Come see for yourself! Tastefully furnished, lots of space just bring your toothbrush and clothes. Move in and enjoy this easy lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue have any available units?
7320 HAWTHORN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue have?
Some of 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7320 HAWTHORN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue offers parking.
Does 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue has a pool.
Does 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7320 HAWTHORN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
