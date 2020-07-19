7320 HAWTHORN Avenue

Amenities

This Fabulous luxurious condo in the heart of Hollywood would suit the pickiest. Upgraded throughout. Private balcony, enjoy your breakfast in the morning sun or sip a cocktail overlooking the LA twinkling skyline. Large windows, lots of natural light, in this well-maintained building. Large Master bedroom with lots of wardrobe space. Updated bathroom, kitchen, fully equipped with modern appliances. Gas hotplates. Dining area. Immaculately kept. Close to the famous Runyon Canyon hiking trails and much of the Hollywood night-life. Stroll to cosy restaurants both inexpensive and high-end. The condo is as new, a perfect design for a single or couple also. Clean, modern amenities, new fabulous sparkling pool, cabana area, hot tub, small well-equipped gym. Views. Washer & Dryer in unit. Tiled floors throughout. Guest parking. Guard duty at night. Come see for yourself! Tastefully furnished, lots of space just bring your toothbrush and clothes. Move in and enjoy this easy lifestyle.