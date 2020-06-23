All apartments in Los Angeles
7315 Jamieson Avenue

7315 Jamieson Avenue
Location

7315 Jamieson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
media room
bbq/grill
Welcome to this cozy, 4BD/2BA single family home in Reseda! With a spacious 1,280 sqft of living space in a lot boasting of 6,749 sqft with beautiful greenery giving you a warm welcoming. The formal living room has beautiful hardwood flooring with large windows that bring inn plenty of natural light. As you lead yourself into the kitchen has ample amounts of dark wood cabinetry for your storage needs, well maintained tiled flooring, plenty of counter space to work with, and a welcoming open layout that flows room to room. The master bedroom continues the hardwood flooring, has a ceiling fan, and has plenty of windows to make this already spacious room even more spacious. In the backyard, the gorgeous grown trees give you relaxation under the sun or entertainment and summer fun and BBQ gathering. This property is located in a desirable neighborhood near Northridge Fashion Center, Pacific Winnetka Theater, and many more entertainments. Nearby schools include Anatola Avenue Elementary, William Mulholland Middle School, and Reseda High School. In addition, there is an ADU (Addition Dwelling Unit) in the backyard with an additional 3BD/2BA 1,100 sqft space that is also available for lease for an additional $3,000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 Jamieson Avenue have any available units?
7315 Jamieson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7315 Jamieson Avenue have?
Some of 7315 Jamieson Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7315 Jamieson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7315 Jamieson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 Jamieson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7315 Jamieson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7315 Jamieson Avenue offer parking?
No, 7315 Jamieson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7315 Jamieson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7315 Jamieson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 Jamieson Avenue have a pool?
No, 7315 Jamieson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7315 Jamieson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7315 Jamieson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 Jamieson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7315 Jamieson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
