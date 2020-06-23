7315 Jamieson Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors ceiling fan media room bbq/grill

Welcome to this cozy, 4BD/2BA single family home in Reseda! With a spacious 1,280 sqft of living space in a lot boasting of 6,749 sqft with beautiful greenery giving you a warm welcoming. The formal living room has beautiful hardwood flooring with large windows that bring inn plenty of natural light. As you lead yourself into the kitchen has ample amounts of dark wood cabinetry for your storage needs, well maintained tiled flooring, plenty of counter space to work with, and a welcoming open layout that flows room to room. The master bedroom continues the hardwood flooring, has a ceiling fan, and has plenty of windows to make this already spacious room even more spacious. In the backyard, the gorgeous grown trees give you relaxation under the sun or entertainment and summer fun and BBQ gathering. This property is located in a desirable neighborhood near Northridge Fashion Center, Pacific Winnetka Theater, and many more entertainments. Nearby schools include Anatola Avenue Elementary, William Mulholland Middle School, and Reseda High School. In addition, there is an ADU (Addition Dwelling Unit) in the backyard with an additional 3BD/2BA 1,100 sqft space that is also available for lease for an additional $3,000/mo.