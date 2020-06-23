725 South HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

HUGE REDUCTION! PETS OK with additional deposit. Hancock Park/Miracle Mile- Spanish sfr in great location! 3 large beds, 2.5 baths, formal dining room, breakfast/bonus room, detached storage space/office/studio on lg 7095 sq ft lot. XL living room w/ tons of windows & high ceilings, original Batchelder fireplace. Upgrades inc. new paint, refinished hardwood floors; copper plumbing, central air/heat, remodeled kitchen w/ new stove, dishwasher & fridge, 2 dining areas: a large formal dining room w/ French doors leading to covered porch, perfect for outdoor dining. The 2nd dining area can be used as a breakfast room, family room, office, etc. A 2nd set of French doors open to a tile deck & huge grassy yard. Charming built-in shelves, cabinets, & drawers throughout. Complete with laundry room, washer/dryer; 2-car tandem driveway parking, bonus detached office/storage space. Stroll to museums, The Grove, nearby restaurants,Close to public transport. Good Credit a Must