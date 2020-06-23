All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
725 South HIGHLAND Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

725 South HIGHLAND Avenue

725 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

725 South Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE REDUCTION! PETS OK with additional deposit. Hancock Park/Miracle Mile- Spanish sfr in great location! 3 large beds, 2.5 baths, formal dining room, breakfast/bonus room, detached storage space/office/studio on lg 7095 sq ft lot. XL living room w/ tons of windows & high ceilings, original Batchelder fireplace. Upgrades inc. new paint, refinished hardwood floors; copper plumbing, central air/heat, remodeled kitchen w/ new stove, dishwasher & fridge, 2 dining areas: a large formal dining room w/ French doors leading to covered porch, perfect for outdoor dining. The 2nd dining area can be used as a breakfast room, family room, office, etc. A 2nd set of French doors open to a tile deck & huge grassy yard. Charming built-in shelves, cabinets, & drawers throughout. Complete with laundry room, washer/dryer; 2-car tandem driveway parking, bonus detached office/storage space. Stroll to museums, The Grove, nearby restaurants,Close to public transport. Good Credit a Must

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
725 South HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
725 South HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 South HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College