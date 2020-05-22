All apartments in Los Angeles
716 SUPERBA Avenue.
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

716 SUPERBA Avenue

716 Superba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

716 Superba Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Superb Superba! This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom + bonus studio (back unit of a duplex) is the quintessential California turn of the century bungalow that has been recently remodeled with astute attention to detail, creating a private compound that blends the beauty of old world and new world. Features include original built-ins and stackable washer/dryer inside. The attached studio is perfect for a guest room, office, work out and or meditation room. A tranquil and peaceful home that is located on a tree-lined street in the heart of Venice, what more could you ask for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 716 SUPERBA Avenue have any available units?
716 SUPERBA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 SUPERBA Avenue have?
Some of 716 SUPERBA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 SUPERBA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
716 SUPERBA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 SUPERBA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 716 SUPERBA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 716 SUPERBA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 716 SUPERBA Avenue offers parking.
Does 716 SUPERBA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 SUPERBA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 SUPERBA Avenue have a pool?
No, 716 SUPERBA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 716 SUPERBA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 716 SUPERBA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 716 SUPERBA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 SUPERBA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

