716 SUPERBA Avenue.

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Superb Superba! This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom + bonus studio (back unit of a duplex) is the quintessential California turn of the century bungalow that has been recently remodeled with astute attention to detail, creating a private compound that blends the beauty of old world and new world. Features include original built-ins and stackable washer/dryer inside. The attached studio is perfect for a guest room, office, work out and or meditation room. A tranquil and peaceful home that is located on a tree-lined street in the heart of Venice, what more could you ask for?