7153 De Longpre Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This place feels more like a house from the start with two private entrances. Large living room and separate dining room , laundry room with Washer/Dryer in the unit itself .

Large spacious bedrooms with large walk-in closets .Centrally located with extremely friendly neighbors in this nice quite small building New Stainless Steel Stove , Fridge , Dishwasher. Two A/C units in the bedrooms and private garage parking



About the Building/Location:



-Private Living Environment

-Centrally Located

-Great Friendly Neighbors



Details/Logistics:

Monthly Rent:$2,795.00

Security Deposit:$2,795.00

Pet Deposit:$250.00

Application Fee:$30 per application

Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



