Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

7153 De Longpre Ave

7153 W De Longpre Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7153 W De Longpre Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This place feels more like a house from the start with two private entrances. Large living room and separate dining room , laundry room with Washer/Dryer in the unit itself .
Large spacious bedrooms with large walk-in closets .Centrally located with extremely friendly neighbors in this nice quite small building New Stainless Steel Stove , Fridge , Dishwasher. Two A/C units in the bedrooms and private garage parking

About the Building/Location:

-Private Living Environment
-Centrally Located
-Great Friendly Neighbors

Details/Logistics:
Monthly Rent:$2,795.00
Security Deposit:$2,795.00
Pet Deposit:$250.00
Application Fee:$30 per application
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE3752275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

