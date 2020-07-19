7153 De Longpre Ave

Amenities
This place feels more like a house from the start with two private entrances. Large living room and separate dining room , laundry room with Washer/Dryer in the unit itself .
Large spacious bedrooms with large walk-in closets .Centrally located with extremely friendly neighbors in this nice quite small building New Stainless Steel Stove , Fridge , Dishwasher. Two A/C units in the bedrooms and private garage parking
About the Building/Location:
-Private Living Environment
-Centrally Located
-Great Friendly Neighbors
Details/Logistics:
Monthly Rent:$2,795.00
Security Deposit:$2,795.00
Pet Deposit:$250.00
Application Fee:$30 per application
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368
(RLNE3752275)