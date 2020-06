Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Custom-built Villa four blocks from Venice Beach offering wonderful airy rooms, a sundeck with bright natural light throughout and a beautiful fireplace. This contemporary house located in the heart of Venice Beach features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a custom built-in bbq, all surrounded by drought-tolerant landscaping, private patios, and a roof deck. Within easy reach of the vibrant restaurants, bar, and boutiques of Abbot Kinney and Rose Avenue. This is a must-see!