7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle

This charming 4-bedroom + 2-bath one story rental is located on a quiet tree-lined street in a great West Hills neighborhood and its excellent schools (Pomelo Elementary and Hale Middle School). The home's interior has been newly painted and the bedroom carpeting in also brand new. The home features an indoor laundry room, a cozy fireplace in the living room, a huge backyard and a detached two-car garage. The tenant is responsible for all utilities and services except for landscape maintenance. Landlord provides a gardener.