All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:47 PM

7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle

7062 N Middlesbury Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7062 N Middlesbury Ridge Cir, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming 4-bedroom + 2-bath one story rental is located on a quiet tree-lined street in a great West Hills neighborhood and its excellent schools (Pomelo Elementary and Hale Middle School). The home's interior has been newly painted and the bedroom carpeting in also brand new. The home features an indoor laundry room, a cozy fireplace in the living room, a huge backyard and a detached two-car garage. The tenant is responsible for all utilities and services except for landscape maintenance. Landlord provides a gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle have any available units?
7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle have?
Some of 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7062 Middlesbury Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College