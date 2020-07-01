All apartments in Los Angeles
701 Vernon

701 Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

701 Vernon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Venice House Rental

FEATURES
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1 Kitchen
1 Kitchenette
Gated yard
Porch

AMENITIES
New wood floor/paint
1 Refrigerator
2 Stoves
Disposal
2 Gated parking spots, not a garage, please see photos
AC

ABOUT THE PROPERTY
The historic house was built in 1922. Corner 6,306 SF Lot with a large gated yard. You are near Abbot Kinney dubbed the coolest block in America by GQ & a 5m beach cruising ride away from the beach!

The location is ideal because you can walk to Abbot Kinney Boulevard a mile long strip that features the latest fashion, art and food. Lincoln Boulevard also has a lot of amazing restaurants and bars.

Venice is also a part of Silicon Beach, the westside region of Los Angeles home to over 500 tech startup companies. Major technology companies have opened offices in the region including Google, Yahoo!, YouTube, Snapchat, BuzzFeed, Facebook, Salesforce, AOL, Electronic Arts, EdgeCast Networks, and MySpace..

GROCERY STORE
Ralphs Grocery Distance .3 mile away, 3m bike ride, 9m walk
Erewhon Market Distance .9 mile, 5m bike ride, 16m walk
Whole Foods Distance .5 mile, 1m bike ride, 5m walk
Venice Farmers Market Distance 1.1 mile, 6m bike ride, 20m walk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Vernon have any available units?
701 Vernon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Vernon have?
Some of 701 Vernon's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Vernon currently offering any rent specials?
701 Vernon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Vernon pet-friendly?
No, 701 Vernon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 701 Vernon offer parking?
Yes, 701 Vernon offers parking.
Does 701 Vernon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Vernon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Vernon have a pool?
No, 701 Vernon does not have a pool.
Does 701 Vernon have accessible units?
No, 701 Vernon does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Vernon have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Vernon does not have units with dishwashers.

