701 Vernon

Amenities
Venice House Rental
FEATURES
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1 Kitchen
1 Kitchenette
Gated yard
Porch
AMENITIES
New wood floor/paint
1 Refrigerator
2 Stoves
Disposal
2 Gated parking spots, not a garage, please see photos
AC
ABOUT THE PROPERTY
The historic house was built in 1922. Corner 6,306 SF Lot with a large gated yard. You are near Abbot Kinney dubbed the coolest block in America by GQ & a 5m beach cruising ride away from the beach!
The location is ideal because you can walk to Abbot Kinney Boulevard a mile long strip that features the latest fashion, art and food. Lincoln Boulevard also has a lot of amazing restaurants and bars.
Venice is also a part of Silicon Beach, the westside region of Los Angeles home to over 500 tech startup companies. Major technology companies have opened offices in the region including Google, Yahoo!, YouTube, Snapchat, BuzzFeed, Facebook, Salesforce, AOL, Electronic Arts, EdgeCast Networks, and MySpace..
GROCERY STORE
Ralphs Grocery Distance .3 mile away, 3m bike ride, 9m walk
Erewhon Market Distance .9 mile, 5m bike ride, 16m walk
Whole Foods Distance .5 mile, 1m bike ride, 5m walk
Venice Farmers Market Distance 1.1 mile, 6m bike ride, 20m walk