6967 1/2 Trolleyway

Available 08/01/20 Oceanfront 2 bed 2 ba furnished LIVE ON THE BEACH! - Property Id: 166740



Escape the crowds and renew at the



Lower unit of oceanfront duplex on quiet beach in quaint and undiscovered Playa del Rey. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, total of 1000 sq ft.



Unit is completely furnished, including kitchen and linens.



The master bedroom has a California King bed, with private ensuite bathroom and 40" flat screen TV. The second bedroom has a queen bed with an additional full separate bathroom. The unit comes fully furnished and complete with stocked kitchen, if needed, plus brand new full size washer/dryer. The living room has a 55" flat screen TV and full dead on ocean views, plus a patio facing the ocean with outdoor furniture and BBQ. This is true beach living!



30 minutes to downtown LA, 10 minutes to Playa Vista, close to LAX airport and easy access to all freeways.



Parking included.



We prefer a family or professionals and are negotiable on length of stay (30 day minimum), prefer 6 month or longer lease.



Plus utilities

Pets considered

No Pets Allowed



