Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:55 AM

6967 1/2 Trolleyway

6967 1/2 Trolleyway · (970) 379-8552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6967 1/2 Trolleyway, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $5300 · Avail. Aug 1

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Available 08/01/20 Oceanfront 2 bed 2 ba furnished LIVE ON THE BEACH! - Property Id: 166740

Escape the crowds and renew at the

Lower unit of oceanfront duplex on quiet beach in quaint and undiscovered Playa del Rey. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, total of 1000 sq ft.

Unit is completely furnished, including kitchen and linens.

The master bedroom has a California King bed, with private ensuite bathroom and 40" flat screen TV. The second bedroom has a queen bed with an additional full separate bathroom. The unit comes fully furnished and complete with stocked kitchen, if needed, plus brand new full size washer/dryer. The living room has a 55" flat screen TV and full dead on ocean views, plus a patio facing the ocean with outdoor furniture and BBQ. This is true beach living!

30 minutes to downtown LA, 10 minutes to Playa Vista, close to LAX airport and easy access to all freeways.

Parking included.

We prefer a family or professionals and are negotiable on length of stay (30 day minimum), prefer 6 month or longer lease.

Plus utilities
Pets considered
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166740
Property Id 166740

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5898074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6967 1/2 Trolleyway have any available units?
6967 1/2 Trolleyway has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6967 1/2 Trolleyway have?
Some of 6967 1/2 Trolleyway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6967 1/2 Trolleyway currently offering any rent specials?
6967 1/2 Trolleyway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6967 1/2 Trolleyway pet-friendly?
Yes, 6967 1/2 Trolleyway is pet friendly.
Does 6967 1/2 Trolleyway offer parking?
Yes, 6967 1/2 Trolleyway offers parking.
Does 6967 1/2 Trolleyway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6967 1/2 Trolleyway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6967 1/2 Trolleyway have a pool?
No, 6967 1/2 Trolleyway does not have a pool.
Does 6967 1/2 Trolleyway have accessible units?
No, 6967 1/2 Trolleyway does not have accessible units.
Does 6967 1/2 Trolleyway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6967 1/2 Trolleyway has units with dishwashers.
