Los Angeles, CA
6953 De Celis Ave
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

6953 De Celis Ave

6953 De Celis Place · No Longer Available
Location

6953 De Celis Place, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
LAKE BALBOA CHARMER 5+3 GREAT AREA - AVAILABLE NOW - Single story charmer in the highly desirable area of Lake Balboa! Entry foyer leads you into the large open living/dining space with sliders to outside. the large rock fireplace in the step down living area is the focal point. Large Kitchen with plenty of counter space and eat-in area, built in stove, oven, refrigerator and washer/dryer included. One bedroom and full bathroom off the kitchen, private enough to be guest/mother-in-law quarters! On the opposite side of the home is the Large Master with it's own private bathroom, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom share a hallway. Just inside the front door is another bedroom that would be perfect as an office or media room. Beautiful and tranquil backyard complete with matured fruit trees and professional hardscape- perfect for entertaining and enjoying cool California nights! Updated windows and A/C! www.utopiamanagement.com

(RLNE4934911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6953 De Celis Ave have any available units?
6953 De Celis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6953 De Celis Ave have?
Some of 6953 De Celis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6953 De Celis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6953 De Celis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6953 De Celis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6953 De Celis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6953 De Celis Ave offer parking?
No, 6953 De Celis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6953 De Celis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6953 De Celis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6953 De Celis Ave have a pool?
No, 6953 De Celis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6953 De Celis Ave have accessible units?
No, 6953 De Celis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6953 De Celis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6953 De Celis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
