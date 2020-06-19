6953 De Celis Ave

Amenities
LAKE BALBOA CHARMER 5+3 GREAT AREA - AVAILABLE NOW - Single story charmer in the highly desirable area of Lake Balboa! Entry foyer leads you into the large open living/dining space with sliders to outside. the large rock fireplace in the step down living area is the focal point. Large Kitchen with plenty of counter space and eat-in area, built in stove, oven, refrigerator and washer/dryer included. One bedroom and full bathroom off the kitchen, private enough to be guest/mother-in-law quarters! On the opposite side of the home is the Large Master with it's own private bathroom, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom share a hallway. Just inside the front door is another bedroom that would be perfect as an office or media room. Beautiful and tranquil backyard complete with matured fruit trees and professional hardscape- perfect for entertaining and enjoying cool California nights! Updated windows and A/C! www.utopiamanagement.com
