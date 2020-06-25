All apartments in Los Angeles
6953 CALHOUN Avenue
6953 CALHOUN Avenue

6953 Calhoun Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6953 Calhoun Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous home was built in 2014. This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom boasts marble throughout with high ceilings. All Viking stainless steel appliances with an oversized kitchen. Huge island with solid wood cabinets and granite countertops. Master bedroom has wall to wall closets with built in organizers and drawers. Dual zone HVAC system. Huge bonus! Backyard patio is great for entertaining with open outdoor kitchen and has an adjoining 1 bedroom with 1 bathroom guest unit, perfect for an office. This home is fully gated and private with plenty of parking. Lot over 9600 and living area over 2300 sq.ft. This is a great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6953 CALHOUN Avenue have any available units?
6953 CALHOUN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6953 CALHOUN Avenue have?
Some of 6953 CALHOUN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6953 CALHOUN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6953 CALHOUN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6953 CALHOUN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6953 CALHOUN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6953 CALHOUN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6953 CALHOUN Avenue offers parking.
Does 6953 CALHOUN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6953 CALHOUN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6953 CALHOUN Avenue have a pool?
No, 6953 CALHOUN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6953 CALHOUN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6953 CALHOUN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6953 CALHOUN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6953 CALHOUN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
