6953 CALHOUN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous home was built in 2014. This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom boasts marble throughout with high ceilings. All Viking stainless steel appliances with an oversized kitchen. Huge island with solid wood cabinets and granite countertops. Master bedroom has wall to wall closets with built in organizers and drawers. Dual zone HVAC system. Huge bonus! Backyard patio is great for entertaining with open outdoor kitchen and has an adjoining 1 bedroom with 1 bathroom guest unit, perfect for an office. This home is fully gated and private with plenty of parking. Lot over 9600 and living area over 2300 sq.ft. This is a great home!