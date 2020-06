Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Due to high demand, will only be shown during pre-planned open houses. Remodeled a few years ago with Hardwood floors, granite counters, oven, dishwasher, Microwave. Nearly 700 square feet. Top floor with only one shared wall. Shared garage parking below. Plenty of built-in storage and luxury touches. Great location adjacent to Culver City, LAX, South Bay Beaches!