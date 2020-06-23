6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5

Amenities

hardwood floors carport range oven refrigerator

REMAINDER OF MARCH 2019 RENT FREE, WITH APPROVED APPLICATION!

Top Floor large one bed features new hardwood floors with good sized kitchen and dining space. Plenty of storage in kitchen with newer gas oven, refrigerator, and original tile counters. New hardwood floors continue in the bedroom which also offers dual closets. The triangular shaped bathroom is attached to bedroom with a tub/shower combo and tons of original Spanish tile work. One covered parking space included in this vintage building.

Small 6 unit building on a cornet lot. Quiet neighborhood. 10 Minute drive to the beach or LAX airport.