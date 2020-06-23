All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5
Last updated March 23 2019 at 4:42 AM

6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5

6910 S Kittyhawk Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6910 S Kittyhawk Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
REMAINDER OF MARCH 2019 RENT FREE, WITH APPROVED APPLICATION!
Top Floor large one bed features new hardwood floors with good sized kitchen and dining space. Plenty of storage in kitchen with newer gas oven, refrigerator, and original tile counters. New hardwood floors continue in the bedroom which also offers dual closets. The triangular shaped bathroom is attached to bedroom with a tub/shower combo and tons of original Spanish tile work. One covered parking space included in this vintage building.
Small 6 unit building on a cornet lot. Quiet neighborhood. 10 Minute drive to the beach or LAX airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 have any available units?
6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 have?
Some of 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 offers parking.
Does 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 have a pool?
No, 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 have accessible units?
No, 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6910 Kittyhawk Avenue - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
