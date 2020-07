Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CHARMING TWO BEDROOM HOME WITH LARGE BACKYARD! - This cute two bedroom, two bath home offers nearly a thousand square feet of living space on a 5,762 square feet lot in a great neighborhood. Located close to the Orange Line, and Lake Balboa's extensive recreational facilities and enters to 405 freeway. Also features an upgraded bathroom, ceiling fans, stove, oven, large backyard and detached garage!



