All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6721 Melba Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6721 Melba Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:28 PM

6721 Melba Avenue

6721 Melba Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6721 Melba Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Remodeled 4 + 2, 1570 sq.ft. 8,192 sq.-ft, corner lot on an interior street. 2 blocks w. of Woodlake, 2 n. of Victory. Oak floors in master bedrm., liv. & family rooms. Newer carpets in 3 bedrooms. Lennox central a/c and heater. Marble fireplace, oak mantle.Kitchen: New granite countertop & large glossy Kohler sink. New Bosch dishwasher. Built-in gas oven and GE Profile 5-burner gas cooktop. Oak cabinets, beige ceramic floor. Laundry room off kitchen. LG stainless-steel side by side fridge with icemaker. New bathrooms with oak vanities, granite countertops, & Kohler brass faucets. New beige tub & brass fixtures in hall bath. Marble floors. Master bath: marble stall shower. Recessed LED lights. Smooth ceilings. Two-car garage door with remote.Private back yard, covered patio; no visible neighbors. Gardener included.Walk to Welby Way Magnet school. Hale Jr. High & El Camino High. A few blocks to Fallbrook Center with Ralph's, Walmart, Home Depot. Contact Alda Shelton 310-309-7714

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 Melba Avenue have any available units?
6721 Melba Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6721 Melba Avenue have?
Some of 6721 Melba Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6721 Melba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6721 Melba Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 Melba Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6721 Melba Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6721 Melba Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6721 Melba Avenue offers parking.
Does 6721 Melba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6721 Melba Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 Melba Avenue have a pool?
No, 6721 Melba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6721 Melba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6721 Melba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 Melba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6721 Melba Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College