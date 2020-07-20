6721 Melba Avenue

Amenities

Remodeled 4 + 2, 1570 sq.ft. 8,192 sq.-ft, corner lot on an interior street. 2 blocks w. of Woodlake, 2 n. of Victory. Oak floors in master bedrm., liv. & family rooms. Newer carpets in 3 bedrooms. Lennox central a/c and heater. Marble fireplace, oak mantle.Kitchen: New granite countertop & large glossy Kohler sink. New Bosch dishwasher. Built-in gas oven and GE Profile 5-burner gas cooktop. Oak cabinets, beige ceramic floor. Laundry room off kitchen. LG stainless-steel side by side fridge with icemaker. New bathrooms with oak vanities, granite countertops, & Kohler brass faucets. New beige tub & brass fixtures in hall bath. Marble floors. Master bath: marble stall shower. Recessed LED lights. Smooth ceilings. Two-car garage door with remote.Private back yard, covered patio; no visible neighbors. Gardener included.Walk to Welby Way Magnet school. Hale Jr. High & El Camino High. A few blocks to Fallbrook Center with Ralph's, Walmart, Home Depot. Contact Alda Shelton 310-309-7714



