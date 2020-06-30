6712 Amigo

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

Stunning new modern detached guest house in a great location! Walking up to the home with great privacy, step into an open floor plan with a new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, flooring, washer/dryer hook ups, and more. Past the great room to the two great sized bedroom with direct access to the private backyard and new bathroom. Better yet, included is a private grassy backyard for personal entertainment. It checks off all the boxes for the perfect place to call home. Maximum of two (2) small pets and pet(s) must be included on renter's insurance policy. There is a $36/month fee for the gardener. Plus there are two (2) tandem parking spots included.