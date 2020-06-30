All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:23 AM

6712 Amigo

6712 Amigo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6712 Amigo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Stunning new modern detached guest house in a great location! Walking up to the home with great privacy, step into an open floor plan with a new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, flooring, washer/dryer hook ups, and more. Past the great room to the two great sized bedroom with direct access to the private backyard and new bathroom. Better yet, included is a private grassy backyard for personal entertainment. It checks off all the boxes for the perfect place to call home. Maximum of two (2) small pets and pet(s) must be included on renter's insurance policy. There is a $36/month fee for the gardener. Plus there are two (2) tandem parking spots included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6712 Amigo have any available units?
6712 Amigo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6712 Amigo have?
Some of 6712 Amigo's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6712 Amigo currently offering any rent specials?
6712 Amigo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6712 Amigo pet-friendly?
Yes, 6712 Amigo is pet friendly.
Does 6712 Amigo offer parking?
Yes, 6712 Amigo offers parking.
Does 6712 Amigo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6712 Amigo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6712 Amigo have a pool?
No, 6712 Amigo does not have a pool.
Does 6712 Amigo have accessible units?
No, 6712 Amigo does not have accessible units.
Does 6712 Amigo have units with dishwashers?
No, 6712 Amigo does not have units with dishwashers.

