6653 Glade Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6653 Glade Avenue

6653 N Glade Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6653 N Glade Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walking distance to new Westfield's Center with all new Restaurants and Shopping. This Home features a remodeled island
kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, newer double pane windows and french doors, newer roof, a/c, and
copper plumbing, flowing floor plan, with large master bedroom with it's own bathroom, there are three additional bedrooms plus
one more bathroom. Also a good sized family room overlooking the backyard. Large parking area for up to 6 cars or RV, leading
to the 2 car garage. Private backyard with a mature shade tree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6653 Glade Avenue have any available units?
6653 Glade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6653 Glade Avenue have?
Some of 6653 Glade Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6653 Glade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6653 Glade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6653 Glade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6653 Glade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6653 Glade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6653 Glade Avenue offers parking.
Does 6653 Glade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6653 Glade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6653 Glade Avenue have a pool?
No, 6653 Glade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6653 Glade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6653 Glade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6653 Glade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6653 Glade Avenue has units with dishwashers.
