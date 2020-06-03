6653 Glade Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Walking distance to new Westfield's Center with all new Restaurants and Shopping. This Home features a remodeled island

kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, newer double pane windows and french doors, newer roof, a/c, and

copper plumbing, flowing floor plan, with large master bedroom with it's own bathroom, there are three additional bedrooms plus

one more bathroom. Also a good sized family room overlooking the backyard. Large parking area for up to 6 cars or RV, leading

to the 2 car garage. Private backyard with a mature shade tree.