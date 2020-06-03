6653 Glade Avenue

Amenities
Walking distance to new Westfield's Center with all new Restaurants and Shopping. This Home features a remodeled island
kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, newer double pane windows and french doors, newer roof, a/c, and
copper plumbing, flowing floor plan, with large master bedroom with it's own bathroom, there are three additional bedrooms plus
one more bathroom. Also a good sized family room overlooking the backyard. Large parking area for up to 6 cars or RV, leading
to the 2 car garage. Private backyard with a mature shade tree.