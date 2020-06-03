All apartments in Los Angeles
6615 De Soto Ave

6615 De Soto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6615 De Soto Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
1br in PRIME area - will not last! - Property Id: 148664

Warner Court Villas is conveniently located in Canoga Park, CA near the Woodland Hills-Warner Center neighborhood. This community is walking distance to the Metro Orange Line and Los Angeles Pierce College and just minutes to West Hills and Northridge. Westfield's Topanga Mall and The Village are vibrant and nearby offering a neighborhood of shops, restaurants, and entertainment which makes our apartment community the perfect choice to call home! We provide a variety of amenities for your convenience. Pets are welcome with additional deposit! These apartments rent quickly-don't let it pass you by!

Security Deposit - $1000

Please contact on-site manager at margaritaj@qgre.com for more information.

*Pictures are for reference ONLY*

Ironwood Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148664p
Property Id 148664

(RLNE5102816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6615 De Soto Ave have any available units?
6615 De Soto Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6615 De Soto Ave have?
Some of 6615 De Soto Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6615 De Soto Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6615 De Soto Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 De Soto Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6615 De Soto Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6615 De Soto Ave offer parking?
No, 6615 De Soto Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6615 De Soto Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6615 De Soto Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 De Soto Ave have a pool?
No, 6615 De Soto Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6615 De Soto Ave have accessible units?
No, 6615 De Soto Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 De Soto Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6615 De Soto Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
