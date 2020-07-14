Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage sauna cats allowed car charging

Minutes to Downtown Culver City and in the heart of Palms West Los Angeles corridor walking distance to Sony Picture Studios, Hughes Regency offers incredibly large floor plans featuring condo quality one and two bedroom apartment homes. With designer accents like full stone fireplaces, custom backsplash, LED can lighting, hardwood flooring and plantation shutters, Hughes is exactly what you would come to expect for modern living priced at a fraction of what newer construction retails for in the neighborhood. We offer full-time on-site management, a large solar heated pool, huge apartment roof decks in select units, underground parking, a fitness center, and an awesome resident gazebo to hang with friends and neighbors!