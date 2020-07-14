All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Hughes Regency
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Hughes Regency

3665 Hughes Avenue · (310) 878-0056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3665 Hughes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$3,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hughes Regency.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
sauna
cats allowed
car charging
Minutes to Downtown Culver City and in the heart of Palms West Los Angeles corridor walking distance to Sony Picture Studios, Hughes Regency offers incredibly large floor plans featuring condo quality one and two bedroom apartment homes. With designer accents like full stone fireplaces, custom backsplash, LED can lighting, hardwood flooring and plantation shutters, Hughes is exactly what you would come to expect for modern living priced at a fraction of what newer construction retails for in the neighborhood. We offer full-time on-site management, a large solar heated pool, huge apartment roof decks in select units, underground parking, a fitness center, and an awesome resident gazebo to hang with friends and neighbors!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
restrictions: Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hughes Regency have any available units?
Hughes Regency has a unit available for $3,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Hughes Regency have?
Some of Hughes Regency's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hughes Regency currently offering any rent specials?
Hughes Regency is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hughes Regency pet-friendly?
Yes, Hughes Regency is pet friendly.
Does Hughes Regency offer parking?
Yes, Hughes Regency offers parking.
Does Hughes Regency have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hughes Regency does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hughes Regency have a pool?
Yes, Hughes Regency has a pool.
Does Hughes Regency have accessible units?
No, Hughes Regency does not have accessible units.
Does Hughes Regency have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hughes Regency has units with dishwashers.
