Los Angeles, CA
6609 WHITLEY Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6609 WHITLEY Terrace

6609 Whitley Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6609 Whitley Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
AMAZING CITY VIEWS. LIVE IN THE HOLLYWOOD HILLS JUST MINUTES FROM THE STUDIOS. 3 NEW DECKS WITH CITY VIEWS PLUS 1 LARGE DECK WITH AN 8 PERSON JACUZZI & FIRE PIT AMONG LUSH LANDSCAPING AND LAWN. THE GOURMET KITCHEN FEATURES A BUILT IN WINE COOLER. THE MASTER SUITE WITH SPA TUB & BALCONY OVERLOOKS VIEWS OF THE CAPITAL RECORDS BUILDING AND THE "W" HOTEL. PERFECT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING WITH SMART ULTRA HD TV IN THE FAMILY ROOM. COZY FIREPLACE AND PICTURE WINDOWS IN THE CONTEMPORARY LIVING ROOM. PRIVATE & GATED PROPERTY IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. RELAX IN THE INDOOR SAUNA OR WORKOUT IN THE GYM. TWO CAR GARAGE AND PLENTY OF STREET PARKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 WHITLEY Terrace have any available units?
6609 WHITLEY Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6609 WHITLEY Terrace have?
Some of 6609 WHITLEY Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 WHITLEY Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6609 WHITLEY Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 WHITLEY Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 6609 WHITLEY Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6609 WHITLEY Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6609 WHITLEY Terrace offers parking.
Does 6609 WHITLEY Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6609 WHITLEY Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 WHITLEY Terrace have a pool?
No, 6609 WHITLEY Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6609 WHITLEY Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6609 WHITLEY Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 WHITLEY Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 WHITLEY Terrace has units with dishwashers.
