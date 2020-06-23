6609 Whitley Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90068 Hollywood Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fire pit
Unit Amenities
AMAZING CITY VIEWS. LIVE IN THE HOLLYWOOD HILLS JUST MINUTES FROM THE STUDIOS. 3 NEW DECKS WITH CITY VIEWS PLUS 1 LARGE DECK WITH AN 8 PERSON JACUZZI & FIRE PIT AMONG LUSH LANDSCAPING AND LAWN. THE GOURMET KITCHEN FEATURES A BUILT IN WINE COOLER. THE MASTER SUITE WITH SPA TUB & BALCONY OVERLOOKS VIEWS OF THE CAPITAL RECORDS BUILDING AND THE "W" HOTEL. PERFECT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING WITH SMART ULTRA HD TV IN THE FAMILY ROOM. COZY FIREPLACE AND PICTURE WINDOWS IN THE CONTEMPORARY LIVING ROOM. PRIVATE & GATED PROPERTY IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. RELAX IN THE INDOOR SAUNA OR WORKOUT IN THE GYM. TWO CAR GARAGE AND PLENTY OF STREET PARKING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
