6605 Iris Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

Iris Drive - Property Id: 94870



Beautifully furnished, one bedroom, one bath, free- standing guesthouse located in Hollywood's historic neighborhood Whitley Heights. It's an oasis from the hustle and bustle of the city yet only a 5 minute walk to the iconic Hollywood Bowl and 10 minute walk to the world famous Hollywood walk of Stars.



Filled with character, the Spanish-Mediteranean architecture, stone floors, original casement windows, and functioning fireplace, transports you to a special time and place. Central heating and air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer, and 40" UHDTV let's you know you're living in the present. There's a private front courtyard to read a book under the trees and an even more private spacious back patio to have brunch or a barbeque.



The neighborhood is peaceful, friendly, and quiet and prospective tenants would be expected to maintain and respect that environment (people inclined to boisterous parties and loud get-togethers would not be a good fit).

Note: Owner direct - no broker

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94870

Property Id 94870



(RLNE4849860)