All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6605 Iris Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6605 Iris Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

6605 Iris Dr

6605 Iris Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6605 Iris Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Iris Drive - Property Id: 94870

Beautifully furnished, one bedroom, one bath, free- standing guesthouse located in Hollywood's historic neighborhood Whitley Heights. It's an oasis from the hustle and bustle of the city yet only a 5 minute walk to the iconic Hollywood Bowl and 10 minute walk to the world famous Hollywood walk of Stars.

Filled with character, the Spanish-Mediteranean architecture, stone floors, original casement windows, and functioning fireplace, transports you to a special time and place. Central heating and air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer, and 40" UHDTV let's you know you're living in the present. There's a private front courtyard to read a book under the trees and an even more private spacious back patio to have brunch or a barbeque.

The neighborhood is peaceful, friendly, and quiet and prospective tenants would be expected to maintain and respect that environment (people inclined to boisterous parties and loud get-togethers would not be a good fit).
Note: Owner direct - no broker
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94870
Property Id 94870

(RLNE4849860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Iris Dr have any available units?
6605 Iris Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6605 Iris Dr have?
Some of 6605 Iris Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 Iris Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Iris Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Iris Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6605 Iris Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6605 Iris Dr offer parking?
No, 6605 Iris Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6605 Iris Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6605 Iris Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Iris Dr have a pool?
No, 6605 Iris Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6605 Iris Dr have accessible units?
No, 6605 Iris Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Iris Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 Iris Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View
3460 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90010
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College