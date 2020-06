Amenities

Situated atop W 86th Place, this absolutely adorable front unit is available for lease. WEST OF SUPULVEDA!! Beautifully upgraded featuring granite counter tops in the kitchen, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave (vented), recessed lighting, refinished hardwood floors, mirrored closet doors in bedrooms and forced air heating. Stainless steel refrigerator/freezer and washer-dryer (inside unit) are included for use! Shows like an owners unit.