6524 De Celis Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this charming home on a corner lot in Lake Balboa just minutes away from Encino. This light and bright home has been beautifully and lovingly updated throughout. As you enter, you will love the open concept living room with its updated flooring, bay window and recessed lighting. The dining room is adjoining to the kitchen and is great for entertaining. Both bedrooms are light and bright with original hardwood floors. Through the living room, French doors will lead you to the entertainer's yard with a patio and grassy play area. All of this plus conveniently located to the 405 and 101 freeways, Lake Balboa Park, golf courses, and the Orange Line. Come and see this wonderful home and make it yours!