Los Angeles, CA
6524 De Celis Place
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:54 AM

6524 De Celis Place

6524 De Celis Place · No Longer Available
Location

6524 De Celis Place, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this charming home on a corner lot in Lake Balboa just minutes away from Encino. This light and bright home has been beautifully and lovingly updated throughout. As you enter, you will love the open concept living room with its updated flooring, bay window and recessed lighting. The dining room is adjoining to the kitchen and is great for entertaining. Both bedrooms are light and bright with original hardwood floors. Through the living room, French doors will lead you to the entertainer's yard with a patio and grassy play area. All of this plus conveniently located to the 405 and 101 freeways, Lake Balboa Park, golf courses, and the Orange Line. Come and see this wonderful home and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 De Celis Place have any available units?
6524 De Celis Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6524 De Celis Place have?
Some of 6524 De Celis Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 De Celis Place currently offering any rent specials?
6524 De Celis Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 De Celis Place pet-friendly?
No, 6524 De Celis Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6524 De Celis Place offer parking?
No, 6524 De Celis Place does not offer parking.
Does 6524 De Celis Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 De Celis Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 De Celis Place have a pool?
No, 6524 De Celis Place does not have a pool.
Does 6524 De Celis Place have accessible units?
No, 6524 De Celis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 De Celis Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6524 De Celis Place has units with dishwashers.

