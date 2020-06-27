646 W 22nd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym

New, spacious, loft-like unit in a nice quiet 4 unit property and over 1000 sq. ft. of gracious living space, minute walk from 22nd landing, the marina, Cabrillo Beach and terrific local restaurants in San Pedro. The interiors feature 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath, living and dining area, a specious balcony and modern kitchen with quarts counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All rooms have beautiful laminate wooden floors. Separate room for washer/dryer hookups inside the unit. Beautiful new park to workout or walk close by and convenient located to the marina, restaurants and shopping center. It will not last