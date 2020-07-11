Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel oven Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your new home awaits you at the enchanted Spanish style Vista Paradiso, Studio City’s newest glamor address. Experience breathtaking views and twinkling lights of the San Fernando Valley from oversized windows and two spacious entertainers balconies. These luxurious Condominium-style homes feature gleaming Caesarstone Countertops, sleek brushed nickel Moen faucets, stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash in bathrooms with garden-style tubs, rich wood floors, and designer color palette. State-of-the-art Fitness Center on site. Stay in shape and mingle with your neighbors.