Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Vista Paradiso

11805 Laurelwood Dr · (818) 423-5808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11805 Laurelwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista Paradiso.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your new home awaits you at the enchanted Spanish style Vista Paradiso, Studio City’s newest glamor address. Experience breathtaking views and twinkling lights of the San Fernando Valley from oversized windows and two spacious entertainers balconies. These luxurious Condominium-style homes feature gleaming Caesarstone Countertops, sleek brushed nickel Moen faucets, stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash in bathrooms with garden-style tubs, rich wood floors, and designer color palette. State-of-the-art Fitness Center on site. Stay in shape and mingle with your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 2 spaces assigned. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista Paradiso have any available units?
Vista Paradiso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Vista Paradiso have?
Some of Vista Paradiso's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista Paradiso currently offering any rent specials?
Vista Paradiso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista Paradiso pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista Paradiso is pet friendly.
Does Vista Paradiso offer parking?
Yes, Vista Paradiso offers parking.
Does Vista Paradiso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vista Paradiso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista Paradiso have a pool?
No, Vista Paradiso does not have a pool.
Does Vista Paradiso have accessible units?
Yes, Vista Paradiso has accessible units.
Does Vista Paradiso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista Paradiso has units with dishwashers.
