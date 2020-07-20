6426 ORANGE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Spanish Style Home with wonderful character & architectural details, yet updated for a modern lifestyle. The charming newly remodeled 3BD/2BA truly feels like a Single-Family residence inside. Large family room with elegant fire place, formal spacious living, and generous sized formal dining. The gourmet kitchen boasts generous granite counter space, lovely stainless steel appliances, and top of the line washer & dryer off the kitchen in separate laundry room area. Beautiful updated bathrooms, with gorgeous custom stones and tiling. Enjoy a relaxing back-yard filled with organic fruit trees and beautiful landscaping. Gated long driveway and detached two-car garage. Prime Location of Beverly-Grove near the Grove, Beverly Center, Whole Foods, L.A.C.M.A Museum and many trendy sidewalk restaurants within walking distance. Near Award Winning Hancock Park Elementary School and Cedar Sinai Hospital.