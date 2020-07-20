All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:22 AM

6426 ORANGE Street

6426 Orange St · No Longer Available
Location

6426 Orange St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Spanish Style Home with wonderful character & architectural details, yet updated for a modern lifestyle. The charming newly remodeled 3BD/2BA truly feels like a Single-Family residence inside. Large family room with elegant fire place, formal spacious living, and generous sized formal dining. The gourmet kitchen boasts generous granite counter space, lovely stainless steel appliances, and top of the line washer & dryer off the kitchen in separate laundry room area. Beautiful updated bathrooms, with gorgeous custom stones and tiling. Enjoy a relaxing back-yard filled with organic fruit trees and beautiful landscaping. Gated long driveway and detached two-car garage. Prime Location of Beverly-Grove near the Grove, Beverly Center, Whole Foods, L.A.C.M.A Museum and many trendy sidewalk restaurants within walking distance. Near Award Winning Hancock Park Elementary School and Cedar Sinai Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6426 ORANGE Street have any available units?
6426 ORANGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6426 ORANGE Street have?
Some of 6426 ORANGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6426 ORANGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
6426 ORANGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6426 ORANGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 6426 ORANGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6426 ORANGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 6426 ORANGE Street offers parking.
Does 6426 ORANGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6426 ORANGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6426 ORANGE Street have a pool?
No, 6426 ORANGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 6426 ORANGE Street have accessible units?
No, 6426 ORANGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6426 ORANGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6426 ORANGE Street has units with dishwashers.
