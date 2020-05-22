6415 Gaviota Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this brand new construction 2 bed 2 bath house located in a desirable lake balboa area of Van Nuys. You will be the first to enjoy this modern house. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new appliances include dishwasher, stove and washer and dryer. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, a good size side and front yard that offers room for storage and space for entertaining guests. This is a backhouse with a private entrance from the alley. Landlord pays for water. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours!