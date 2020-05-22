All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

6415 Gaviota Avenue

6415 Gaviota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6415 Gaviota Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome home to this brand new construction 2 bed 2 bath house located in a desirable lake balboa area of Van Nuys. You will be the first to enjoy this modern house. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new appliances include dishwasher, stove and washer and dryer. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, a good size side and front yard that offers room for storage and space for entertaining guests. This is a backhouse with a private entrance from the alley. Landlord pays for water. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 Gaviota Avenue have any available units?
6415 Gaviota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6415 Gaviota Avenue have?
Some of 6415 Gaviota Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 Gaviota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6415 Gaviota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 Gaviota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6415 Gaviota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6415 Gaviota Avenue offer parking?
No, 6415 Gaviota Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6415 Gaviota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6415 Gaviota Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 Gaviota Avenue have a pool?
No, 6415 Gaviota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6415 Gaviota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6415 Gaviota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 Gaviota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6415 Gaviota Avenue has units with dishwashers.
