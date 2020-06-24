6372 Zelzah Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Pool home in Encino. Remodeled with refinished solid oak floors, tile floors and laminate floors. No carpeting anywhere. LED lighting, ceiling fans and 2 Solar Tubes create a bright and cheery living space. The kitchen has white cabinets, glass door upper cabinets, granite counters, built in dishwasher, stove and a Butler's pantry with added storage cupboards and counter space. Family room has walls of windows overlooking the yard and pool and a custom designed fireplace. 3 spacious bedrooms. The Master Suite includes his & hers closets, built in dresser drawers, fan light, recessed lighting and a sliding door to the redwood deck and back yard. The En Suite bathroom consists of double sink faucets & a large open shower. 2 car attached garage with direct access into the home. Washer/dryer in garage. Also in garage is additional storage and a roll up garage door with auto opener. Dreamy back yard is private and includes the refreshing pool with new energy efficient pool motor, lovely drought tolerant plants and a large garden area of decomposed granite, perfect for entertaining. The front of the home is adorned with fruit trees (Ruby Red Grapefruit, Navel and Cara Cara Navel Orange Trees, and Tangerine tree). Plus beautiful mature succulent plants. Central Heat and Air, plus new attic insulation adds to the energy efficiency benefits of this home. Pet friendly. Walk to Dog park. Close to Ventura Blvd., 405 & 101 freeways.