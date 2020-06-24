All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6372 Zelzah Avenue

6372 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6372 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Pool home in Encino. Remodeled with refinished solid oak floors, tile floors and laminate floors. No carpeting anywhere. LED lighting, ceiling fans and 2 Solar Tubes create a bright and cheery living space. The kitchen has white cabinets, glass door upper cabinets, granite counters, built in dishwasher, stove and a Butler's pantry with added storage cupboards and counter space. Family room has walls of windows overlooking the yard and pool and a custom designed fireplace. 3 spacious bedrooms. The Master Suite includes his & hers closets, built in dresser drawers, fan light, recessed lighting and a sliding door to the redwood deck and back yard. The En Suite bathroom consists of double sink faucets & a large open shower. 2 car attached garage with direct access into the home. Washer/dryer in garage. Also in garage is additional storage and a roll up garage door with auto opener. Dreamy back yard is private and includes the refreshing pool with new energy efficient pool motor, lovely drought tolerant plants and a large garden area of decomposed granite, perfect for entertaining. The front of the home is adorned with fruit trees (Ruby Red Grapefruit, Navel and Cara Cara Navel Orange Trees, and Tangerine tree). Plus beautiful mature succulent plants. Central Heat and Air, plus new attic insulation adds to the energy efficiency benefits of this home. Pet friendly. Walk to Dog park. Close to Ventura Blvd., 405 & 101 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6372 Zelzah Avenue have any available units?
6372 Zelzah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6372 Zelzah Avenue have?
Some of 6372 Zelzah Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6372 Zelzah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6372 Zelzah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6372 Zelzah Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6372 Zelzah Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6372 Zelzah Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6372 Zelzah Avenue offers parking.
Does 6372 Zelzah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6372 Zelzah Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6372 Zelzah Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6372 Zelzah Avenue has a pool.
Does 6372 Zelzah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6372 Zelzah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6372 Zelzah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6372 Zelzah Avenue has units with dishwashers.
