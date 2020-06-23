All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C

6250 W Hollywood Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6250 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
concierge
dog park
gym
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
valet service
Rare opportunity to live in luxury in a 1+den on high floor. Den has been upgraded with a door for extra privacy as a guest bedroom with renovated full bathroom close at hand. Large private terrace looking out to the Pantages, Griffith Observatory and Hollywood Hills. Poliform Kitchen systems include Sub Zero refrigerator & wine cooler, Kuppersbusch Stove & Dishwasher. The W Residences Hollywood offer full-service luxury condo living in the heart of the New Hollywood. Enjoy privateresidential-only 24-hour valet and concierge service, spectacular $1m rooftop pool enhancements, fitness center, and roof top dog park. In addition to your private residential- only amenities, enjoy exclusive access to hotel venues, spa, room service and retail services, and a residential staff committed to the signature W "Whatever/Whenever service and discretion. Hollywood is back, enjoy the eclectic farmers market, Pantages, & More. Agent remarks. Tenant needs 2 weeks to vacate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C have any available units?
6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C have?
Some of 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C currently offering any rent specials?
6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C pet-friendly?
Yes, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C is pet friendly.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C offer parking?
No, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C does not offer parking.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C have a pool?
Yes, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C has a pool.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C have accessible units?
Yes, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C has accessible units.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College