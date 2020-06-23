6250 Hollywood Blvd #11C

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible concierge dog park gym pool dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly valet service

Rare opportunity to live in luxury in a 1+den on high floor. Den has been upgraded with a door for extra privacy as a guest bedroom with renovated full bathroom close at hand. Large private terrace looking out to the Pantages, Griffith Observatory and Hollywood Hills. Poliform Kitchen systems include Sub Zero refrigerator & wine cooler, Kuppersbusch Stove & Dishwasher. The W Residences Hollywood offer full-service luxury condo living in the heart of the New Hollywood. Enjoy privateresidential-only 24-hour valet and concierge service, spectacular $1m rooftop pool enhancements, fitness center, and roof top dog park. In addition to your private residential- only amenities, enjoy exclusive access to hotel venues, spa, room service and retail services, and a residential staff committed to the signature W "Whatever/Whenever service and discretion. Hollywood is back, enjoy the eclectic farmers market, Pantages, & More. Agent remarks. Tenant needs 2 weeks to vacate.