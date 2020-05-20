625 Berendo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

LOCATION!! A Spacious Corner Unit 3 Bedroom/ 2 Full Bath with its own Laundry Room, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are all included. Hard Wood Flooring and Multiple Storage are throughout the entire home, Guest Parking, 24 Hour 7 days a week security guard on the site with Gated Parking. This Condominium awaits you in the heart of Korea town with a walking distance to Shopping, Markets, Banks, Cafes,and Find dining and More! Situated Between the 101 and 10 Freeway, this location is prime to DTLA and WEHO.