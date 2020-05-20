All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 625 Berendo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
625 Berendo Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

625 Berendo Street

625 South Berendo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

625 South Berendo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
LOCATION!! A Spacious Corner Unit 3 Bedroom/ 2 Full Bath with its own Laundry Room, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are all included. Hard Wood Flooring and Multiple Storage are throughout the entire home, Guest Parking, 24 Hour 7 days a week security guard on the site with Gated Parking. This Condominium awaits you in the heart of Korea town with a walking distance to Shopping, Markets, Banks, Cafes,and Find dining and More! Situated Between the 101 and 10 Freeway, this location is prime to DTLA and WEHO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Berendo Street have any available units?
625 Berendo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Berendo Street have?
Some of 625 Berendo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Berendo Street currently offering any rent specials?
625 Berendo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Berendo Street pet-friendly?
No, 625 Berendo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 625 Berendo Street offer parking?
Yes, 625 Berendo Street offers parking.
Does 625 Berendo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Berendo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Berendo Street have a pool?
No, 625 Berendo Street does not have a pool.
Does 625 Berendo Street have accessible units?
No, 625 Berendo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Berendo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Berendo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College