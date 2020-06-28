All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:25 PM

6227 Burwood Avenue

6227 Burwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6227 Burwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming completely updated duplex in the quiet and private Garvanza neighborhood of Highland Park!

Unit has been tastefully renovated from the ground up with the latest features and is ready for you to move in! Light and bright with tons of natural light, and recessed lighting throughout.

Gorgeous kitchens have new cabinets with soft close drawers, quartz countertops and new stainless appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave, plus central air and heat, and tankless water heater in each unit. Brand new washer and dryer in each unit!

Bedrooms have closet organizers built in, and there is tons of storage throughout the unit!

Separate outdoor living spaces. 2 Bedroom unit has a private outdoor area behind the unit and a two car garage is all yours!. Oh, and there is a lemon tree!

Located in a quiet neighborhood that overlooks Highland Park with no thru traffic. You are in a quiet secluded pocket, yet minutes from work or play in Eagle Rock, Pasadena, Glendale, South Pasadena or Downtown, and of course the lively and burgeoning Highland Park shops and restaurants on Figueroa and York!

Small pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis, and if approved will require additional monthly pet rent. One year lease with first month rent plus additional month's security deposit. Tenant pays gas and electric on separate meter, as well as trash.. Landlord pays water, sewer and gardner. All adult tenants 18+ in age will be subject to a $30 application fee which includes a credit and background check.
Charming Fully Renovated Highland Park Duplex in Quiet/Private Garvanza Neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6227 Burwood Avenue have any available units?
6227 Burwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6227 Burwood Avenue have?
Some of 6227 Burwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6227 Burwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6227 Burwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6227 Burwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6227 Burwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6227 Burwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6227 Burwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 6227 Burwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6227 Burwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6227 Burwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6227 Burwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6227 Burwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6227 Burwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6227 Burwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6227 Burwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
