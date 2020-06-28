6227 Burwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming completely updated duplex in the quiet and private Garvanza neighborhood of Highland Park!



Unit has been tastefully renovated from the ground up with the latest features and is ready for you to move in! Light and bright with tons of natural light, and recessed lighting throughout.



Gorgeous kitchens have new cabinets with soft close drawers, quartz countertops and new stainless appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave, plus central air and heat, and tankless water heater in each unit. Brand new washer and dryer in each unit!



Bedrooms have closet organizers built in, and there is tons of storage throughout the unit!



Separate outdoor living spaces. 2 Bedroom unit has a private outdoor area behind the unit and a two car garage is all yours!. Oh, and there is a lemon tree!



Located in a quiet neighborhood that overlooks Highland Park with no thru traffic. You are in a quiet secluded pocket, yet minutes from work or play in Eagle Rock, Pasadena, Glendale, South Pasadena or Downtown, and of course the lively and burgeoning Highland Park shops and restaurants on Figueroa and York!



Small pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis, and if approved will require additional monthly pet rent. One year lease with first month rent plus additional month's security deposit. Tenant pays gas and electric on separate meter, as well as trash.. Landlord pays water, sewer and gardner. All adult tenants 18+ in age will be subject to a $30 application fee which includes a credit and background check.

Charming Fully Renovated Highland Park Duplex in Quiet/Private Garvanza Neighborhood!