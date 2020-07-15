6212 Topeka Dr

Amenities
3 bed, 1 bath single story pool home! - Nicely upgraded 1 story single family home in a Tarzana neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fridge as well as stackable washer & dryer may stay for tenant use without warranty. Hard surface flooring throughout. The bathroom has been updated. Large yard with pool and grassy area. 2-car garage, no direct access. Gardener and Pool services included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.
(RLNE5192031)