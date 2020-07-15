All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

6212 Topeka Dr

6212 Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6212 Topeka Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
3 bed, 1 bath single story pool home! - Nicely upgraded 1 story single family home in a Tarzana neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fridge as well as stackable washer & dryer may stay for tenant use without warranty. Hard surface flooring throughout. The bathroom has been updated. Large yard with pool and grassy area. 2-car garage, no direct access. Gardener and Pool services included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.

(RLNE5192031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Topeka Dr have any available units?
6212 Topeka Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6212 Topeka Dr have?
Some of 6212 Topeka Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Topeka Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Topeka Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Topeka Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6212 Topeka Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6212 Topeka Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Topeka Dr offers parking.
Does 6212 Topeka Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6212 Topeka Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Topeka Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6212 Topeka Dr has a pool.
Does 6212 Topeka Dr have accessible units?
No, 6212 Topeka Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Topeka Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 Topeka Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
