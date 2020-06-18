All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6208 Burwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6208 Burwood Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 3:07 AM

6208 Burwood Avenue

6208 Burwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6208 Burwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Newly rebuilt Highland Park 1 bed 1 bath ADU ready for its first tenant. Recently taken down to the studs and remade with modern amenities like, a new cooking range, split air conditioner, and a stylish bathroom. Offering plenty of natural light and views to the garden where you can find an orange trees, a plum tree, and green grass. Inside you'll find hard wood flooring in the kitchen, living space, and bedroom. In the bathroom a beautiful black and white scheme ready for your customization.In addition, this unit offers 1 parking spot in the driveway. Located right off Figueroa St in hip Highland Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 Burwood Avenue have any available units?
6208 Burwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6208 Burwood Avenue have?
Some of 6208 Burwood Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 Burwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6208 Burwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 Burwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6208 Burwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6208 Burwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6208 Burwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 6208 Burwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 Burwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 Burwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6208 Burwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6208 Burwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6208 Burwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 Burwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6208 Burwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College