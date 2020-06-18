6208 Burwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Newly rebuilt Highland Park 1 bed 1 bath ADU ready for its first tenant. Recently taken down to the studs and remade with modern amenities like, a new cooking range, split air conditioner, and a stylish bathroom. Offering plenty of natural light and views to the garden where you can find an orange trees, a plum tree, and green grass. Inside you'll find hard wood flooring in the kitchen, living space, and bedroom. In the bathroom a beautiful black and white scheme ready for your customization.In addition, this unit offers 1 parking spot in the driveway. Located right off Figueroa St in hip Highland Park.