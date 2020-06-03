All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
6200 Allott Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:22 AM

6200 Allott Avenue

6200 Allott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6200 Allott Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come tour this single story Rambling Ranch residence with a 19,251 sqft lot, located on a corner lot with automatic gate leading you to a detached 2-car garage with tons of off-street parking on your private driveway with possible RV & boat access plus a bonus room or art-studio . adorable children's playhouse. The possibilities are endless with this hidden Valley Glen Gem with a country feel. Secluded with mature bushes & trees, a long concrete pathway leads you to a traditional front porch area. Formal living room with rich wood accented walls, Cathedral wood beam ceiling, hardwood flooring & classic brick fireplace plus an adjacent formal dining room with Old World charm. Quaint kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking the rear open air court yard a area. Nostalgic den or play room can be used for multi purpose use. Original two spacious bedrooms loaded with charm & two art-deco bathrooms are on located on one wing, the other two bedrooms & updated 3/4 bathroom are located on a separate wing of the dwelling, this would be perfect for guests or extended family. Interior square footage may be closer to 2,700 sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 Allott Avenue have any available units?
6200 Allott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6200 Allott Avenue have?
Some of 6200 Allott Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 Allott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6200 Allott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 Allott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6200 Allott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6200 Allott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6200 Allott Avenue offers parking.
Does 6200 Allott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 Allott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 Allott Avenue have a pool?
No, 6200 Allott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6200 Allott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6200 Allott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 Allott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6200 Allott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
