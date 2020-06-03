6200 Allott Avenue

Amenities

Come tour this single story Rambling Ranch residence with a 19,251 sqft lot, located on a corner lot with automatic gate leading you to a detached 2-car garage with tons of off-street parking on your private driveway with possible RV & boat access plus a bonus room or art-studio . adorable children's playhouse. The possibilities are endless with this hidden Valley Glen Gem with a country feel. Secluded with mature bushes & trees, a long concrete pathway leads you to a traditional front porch area. Formal living room with rich wood accented walls, Cathedral wood beam ceiling, hardwood flooring & classic brick fireplace plus an adjacent formal dining room with Old World charm. Quaint kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking the rear open air court yard a area. Nostalgic den or play room can be used for multi purpose use. Original two spacious bedrooms loaded with charm & two art-deco bathrooms are on located on one wing, the other two bedrooms & updated 3/4 bathroom are located on a separate wing of the dwelling, this would be perfect for guests or extended family. Interior square footage may be closer to 2,700 sqft.