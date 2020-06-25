6024 Paseo La Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fully furnished elegant one story with amazing views in Valley Circle Estates available now! Located on one of the highest elevated streets this home features a beautiful curb appeal, a custom layout with dramatic interior designs, and an entertainers dream come true! Formal entry leading in to formal living room with vaulted beam ceilings, fireplace, and french doors to rear. Formal dining with built in buffet and French doors as well bringing the yard and views right inside. Large kitchen remodeled has a walk in pantry, island, breakfast bar and eating area, finished in marble & tile work, and Wolf appliances. Kitchen flows into family room with a fireplace, wet bar, and open flow to all rooms. Off kitchen has access to BBQ and yard bringing the outside on in! 3 bedrooms down the hall with one set as an exec office, a full bath, and storage galore. At the top of the hall is the master suite with sitting area, fireplace, stunning wood beam ceiling, huge spa like bathroom, walk in closet, and views! Pool, grass area, and dog run complete the rear space. 3 car garages with extra storage, dual heating and A/C, separate laundry room and security system wired. The perfect home in a high end area that's move in and living ready, turn key in every way possible!