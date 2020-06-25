All apartments in Los Angeles
6024 Paseo La Vista
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:49 PM

6024 Paseo La Vista

6024 Paseo La Vista · No Longer Available
Location

6024 Paseo La Vista, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fully furnished elegant one story with amazing views in Valley Circle Estates available now! Located on one of the highest elevated streets this home features a beautiful curb appeal, a custom layout with dramatic interior designs, and an entertainers dream come true! Formal entry leading in to formal living room with vaulted beam ceilings, fireplace, and french doors to rear. Formal dining with built in buffet and French doors as well bringing the yard and views right inside. Large kitchen remodeled has a walk in pantry, island, breakfast bar and eating area, finished in marble & tile work, and Wolf appliances. Kitchen flows into family room with a fireplace, wet bar, and open flow to all rooms. Off kitchen has access to BBQ and yard bringing the outside on in! 3 bedrooms down the hall with one set as an exec office, a full bath, and storage galore. At the top of the hall is the master suite with sitting area, fireplace, stunning wood beam ceiling, huge spa like bathroom, walk in closet, and views! Pool, grass area, and dog run complete the rear space. 3 car garages with extra storage, dual heating and A/C, separate laundry room and security system wired. The perfect home in a high end area that's move in and living ready, turn key in every way possible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6024 Paseo La Vista have any available units?
6024 Paseo La Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6024 Paseo La Vista have?
Some of 6024 Paseo La Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 Paseo La Vista currently offering any rent specials?
6024 Paseo La Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 Paseo La Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 6024 Paseo La Vista is pet friendly.
Does 6024 Paseo La Vista offer parking?
Yes, 6024 Paseo La Vista offers parking.
Does 6024 Paseo La Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6024 Paseo La Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 Paseo La Vista have a pool?
Yes, 6024 Paseo La Vista has a pool.
Does 6024 Paseo La Vista have accessible units?
No, 6024 Paseo La Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 Paseo La Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6024 Paseo La Vista has units with dishwashers.
